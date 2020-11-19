Police investigating fatal rollover accident

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- One person is dead following a rollover accident Thursday at the 3600 block of West 19th Street in Sioux City.

Authorities said they were called to the single-vehicle accident just after 2:30 this afternoon.

They said CPR was administered to the driver, but he later passed away.

Police said the driver was the only occupant in the truck. He was transported to UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's.

The name of the driver has not yet been released, but police confirm it was a man in his 40s.

"Witnesses advised us that there was speed definitely a factor in this accident. Maybe some reckless driving. This started out in Riverside where people started to notice the erratic driving of this vehicle. Followed it out here, sheered off a poll and rolled," said Sgt. Scott Hatting.

Sergeant Scott Hatting said the accident remains under investigation.