Prince William welcomes new probe into 1995 Diana interview

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has “tentatively welcomed” an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding a controversial 1995 BBC interview with his mother, Princess Diana. William, who is second in line to the throne, said in a statement that the probe is “a step in the right direction.” He added that it “should help establish the truth behind the actions” that led to the interview. The BBC announced Wednesday it has appointed a retired senior judge to lead an investigation into the 1995 interview after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed complaints this month that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview.