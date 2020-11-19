Skip to Content

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary

12:59 pm

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday. For the occasion the royal couple have released a photograph of themselves opening a card from three of their great-grandchildren. The photo made public late Thursday shows Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and her husband seated on a sofa at Windsor Castle while examining the card made by the children of their grandson Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge. The card features a pop-up number 73. Elizabeth was only 21 when she married Royal Navy Lt. Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. She has been queen since 1952.

Associated Press

