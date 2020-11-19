SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been another mild and pleasant day for the season.

The high reached the mid 60s, where average for this time of year is in the 40s. It also came with sunshine and calmer winds.

Tonight will drop to the mid 30s for the low, with a partly cloudy sky.

Friday may have a few lingering clouds, but we will still have some sunshine, but some colder air will have moved in, dropping the high into the low 50s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and the high will drop into the mid 40s. In the afternoon there is a small chance we could be getting some very light rainfall.

Higher chances for rain will be in Nebraska, areas further west.

Once it gets later and colder, we could see some snow mixed in with that rain, but it will also be light, not expecting to accumulate.

It clears up for Sunday, giving us possibly some lingering morning rain, followed by a partly cloudy sky.

There are more rain and snow chances ahead, tune in tonight to News 4 to take a look at the full forecast.