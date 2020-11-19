Rolls-Royce settles discrimination allegations, to pay $135K

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Rolls-Royce has agreed to pay $135,000 to 26 women who were not selected for machine operating roles at its factory in Virginia. The settlement addresses allegations of hiring discrimination. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said Tuesday that the company had discriminated against the women who applied to its aircraft parts factory in Prince George in 2017. The agency says British-based Rolls-Royce will now provide jobs to four of the women. The company has denied wrongdoing. A company statement says “no confirmed findings were assessed,” and that Rolls-Royce is “fully compliant under the law.”