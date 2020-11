SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sgt. Bluff-Luton senior Jack Gaukel has committed to wrestle at Iowa State.

Gaukel is a three-time state finalist. He has been the runner-up three times, in three different weight classes.

He has a three-year record of 155 wins and just 12 losses and starts this season ranked number-1 at 152 pounds.

Gaukel chose the Cyclones over Nebraska and Wisconsin, among others.