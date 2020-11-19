SCFR offers program to teach new parents about car seat safety

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many times hospitals require a proper car seat to take your newborn home in.

Sioux City Fire and Rescue has a program to teach new parents how to properly install a car seat in a vehicle.

Captain Dustin Johnson says they have five certified car seat technicians.

They have all taken a 40-hour course to know the ins and outs of installing a car seat safely.

Johnson says having a properly installed car seat can prevent 71 percent of child deaths.

He says almost half of the cars on the road that have child safety seats are installed incorrectly.

"When they leave the station after they've met with us they feel good about installing that car seat, and we are able to answer all the questions that they have have, and then when they leave that child is much safer than when they arrived," said Dustin Johnson, SCFR Captain.

If you need help installing your car seat you can call the community risk reduction office at 712-279-6377.