Singer Bobby Brown’s son found dead at Los Angeles home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of singer Bobby Brown was found dead at a Los Angeles home. He was 28 years old. Los Angeles Police told The Los Angles Times officers were responding to a medical emergency when they found Bobby Brown Jr.’s body around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Encino. Police believe no foul play was involved. His son’s death is the latest in a string of misfortune for Bobby Brown. Legendary singer and Brown’s ex-wife Whitney Houston was found dead in a bathtub in 2012. Their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown died in 2015 at the age of 22 in a similar fashion.