Sioux City Police say they think community will come together and adhere to Gov. Reynolds proclamation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After the announcement of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds new proclamation just days ago, the Sioux City Police Department says it's working with residents and businesses to help ensure compliance through education.

Police Chief Rex Mueller said if there are any concerns with businesses, those citizens can contact public safety to investigate.

But Chief Mueller said he doesn't think the Sioux City community will have a problem voluntarily following the new rules.

In cases where there isn't voluntary compliance, the department will work with other Siouxland agencies to enforce all aspects of the proclamation.

"We have a terrific community here. I have all the faith in the world that our community will respond to the proclamation very well. In fact I've seen it. I've been out in the public and I've seen how well our citizens are already adhering to that," said Chief Rex Mueller.

Chief Mueller said businesses need the community to be compliant with the new rules, to help them continue to stay open.