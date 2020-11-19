South Dakota surpasses 700 virus deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has surpassed 700 virus deaths as the state suffers through one of the worst virus surges in the nation. Health officials reported 31 deaths from COVID-19, marking the second-highest daily tally of deaths since the pandemic began. The state currently has the country’s 17th highest number of deaths per capita, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. But in the past 30 days, South Dakota has reported the nation’s second-worst rate of deaths per capita. A total of 705 people have died. The Department of Health also reported 1,071 new coronavirus cases.