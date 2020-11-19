Transition or tropics? EPA chief looks at final trips abroad

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is looking at taxpayer-funded trips abroad, including the tropics, in the Trump administration’s last weeks. An EPA spokesman says Administrator Andrew Wheeler had been invited next month to Taiwan for a trip with an estimated cost of $45,000. The New York Times, which first reported the travel, says Wheeler was also studying taxpayer-funded trips to Costa Rica and other Latin American countries before the Biden administration takes office in January. Hewitt said Wheeler would continue to work on EPA issues at home and abroad.