US general says IS in Iraq and Syria still long-term threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. general overseeing American military operations across the Middle East says the Islamic State extremist group will never be truly defeated until the world solves the problem of refugees and others displaced by years of war in Iraq and Syria. Gen. Frank McKenzie said these people, including children susceptible to radicalization, need to be reintegrated into their home communities and given economic opportunity. He said that without a solution, “we are buying ourselves a strategic problem 10 years down the road.” McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said there is no military solution to this problem.