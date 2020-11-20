Amnesty ‘horrified’ at force used against Polish protesters

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Amnesty International says it is “horrified” that Polish authorities have used “excessive” force, including the use of tear gas, against street protesters this week. The human rights group also expressed deep concerns at the detentions of protesters, who have been demonstrating against a near total ban on abortion. The statement Friday came after Polish police used tear gas and force on mostly female and young protesters Wednesday night, and as police also detained people at a separate protest on Thursday. The abortion ban was issued by the constitutional court, which is under the political control of the populist conservative ruling party, Law and Justice.