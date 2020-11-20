Biden to meet with Pelosi, Schumer as challenges loom

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is set to hold his first in-person meeting since winning the election with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. The incoming Democratic president will host the top Democrats in the House and Senate on Friday afternoon at his makeshift transition headquarters in a downtown Wilmington, Delaware, theater. Their discussion is expected to be private, although the immediate challenges they face are no secret. The new governing team is already facing intense pressure to approve another COVID-19 relief bill and come up with a clear plan to distribute millions of doses of a prospective vaccine. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, continues to block a smooth transition of power to the next president.