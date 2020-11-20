Bishop Heelan sees decreasing substitute availability

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Many schools are facing a substitute teacher shortage due to COVID-19, but Bishop Heelan was already dealing with a lack of subs before the pandemic hit.

Dr. John Flanery with the schools says they need subs badly.

He says the lack of help has caused difficulties for teaching, but they aren't having to lump classes together.

To be eligible, you need to either have an associate's degree or 60 credit hours, under Governor Reynolds's proclamation.

"Our shortage has increased even more. We have several retired people we have relied upon in the past. Due to COVID concerns, health concerns, those kinds of things, understandably, those people are not necessarily interested in coming back into the classroom," said Dr. Flanery.

If you are interested in being a substitute teacher for Bishop Heelan, reach out to the school or visit www.bishopheelan.org.