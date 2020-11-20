Burundi says office of UN special envoy no longer welcome

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi is no longer welcoming the United Nations special envoy to the East African nation, asserting that peace has been achieved after a deadly political crisis. In a letter sent to the to the U.N. secretary-general and seen by The Associated Press, Burundi’s foreign minister said the office has no more reason to be there. It will close by the end of the year. New President Evariste Ndayishimiye has spoken of moving on from the past. But human rights groups and other watchdogs have warned they see little change from the repressive ways of the previous administration of Pierre Nkurunziza.