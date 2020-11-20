Skip to Content

California imposes nighttime COVID-19 curfew but some resist

New
12:01 am National news from the Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is imposing a nighttime curfew as its coronavirus figures soar but it will lean heavily on voluntary compliance and sheriffs of some counties say they won’t enforce it. The stay-at-home order for 41 counties bars nonessential travel and closes nonessential businesses from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday. The order will last until Dec. 21 and comes as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm the health care system. The curfew covers 94% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents. But sheriffs and some lawmakers in at least four counties say they won’t enforce the curfew.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content