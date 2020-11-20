Central Lyon Community School District Updates Mask Requirement

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Central Lyon School District has updated their mask requirements for Grades PS to 12.

In a posting on their website Thursday, Superintendent Brent Jorth outlined what was decided during a school board special meeting.

It states that effective immediately all students and staff in grades preschool through 12th grade are to wear a face mask when they are unable to socially distance. Masks are also required to be worn while in the hallways, lunch lines, and other common areas.

They add that the requirement means:

Face masks must be worn by all students and staff at all times when social distancing is not possible. Gaiters and face shields are not an approved face mask.

Face masks do not need to be worn: When eating or drinking During Physical Education (PE) During outdoor recess When participating in athletics

Special considerations will be made for health concerns of students and staff on an individual basis.

The mask policy will be in effect until further notice.