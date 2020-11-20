Cooler temperatures this weekend with a chance for light precipitation

The last couple of days have seen our temperatures rise into the 60s.



We will not be quite that warm today but it will still be pretty nice.



With high pressure dominating our area, winds will be fairly light with a few passing clouds and highs that reach the low to mid 50s.



There will be a little more cloud cover in southern Siouxland than what we see further north.



A few passing clouds will remain overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.



Clouds will be increasing through the day Saturday with a few light showers possible late in the day.



