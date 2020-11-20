Court puts halt on local conversion therapy bans in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court is blocking the enforcement of local ordinances in Florida that ban therapy that seeks to change the sexual orientation of LGBTQ minors. In a ruling issued Friday, the U.S. 11th District Court of Appeals in Atlanta overturned a lower court decision not to grant an injunction in a lawsuit challenging ordinances. The local laws established by Palm Beach County and Boca Raton ban what’s know as conversion therapy. The local laws were challenged by two therapists who argued they are an infringement on their constitutional right to free speech. A group that fights for LGBTQ civil rights, New York-based Lambda Legal, criticized the decision.