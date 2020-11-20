Dordt University Alumnus Killed In Helicopter Crash

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- Dordt University announced Friday that an alumnus was one of five killed in a military helicopter crash in Egypt on November 12.

The university says that Captain Seth Vande Kamp graduated in 2011. He majored in biology and earned a minor in Dutch. He was currently living in Katy, Texas but the university says he was originally from the Kansas City area.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Seth Vande Kamp,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt University. “We pray that the Lord will comfort Seth’s family as they mourn this sudden loss.”

Seth is survived by his parents, two siblings and their spouses, nieces and nephews and many friends.