Dylan papers, including unpublished lyrics, sell for $495K

BOSTON (AP) — A long-lost trove of Bob Dylan documents has sold at auction for $495,000. The papers include the singer-songwriter’s musings about anti-Semitism and unpublished song lyrics. Boston-based R.R. Auction said Friday the collection was sold to a bidder whose identity was not made public. The documents had been privately held by the late American blues artist Tony Glover, a longtime Dylan friend and confidante. They included transcripts of Glover’s 1971 interviews with Dylan and letters the pair exchanged. The interviews reveal Dylan had anti-Semitism on his mind when he changed his name from Robert Zimmerman.