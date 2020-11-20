Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department Updates Community on COVID-19 Numbers

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is one of 23 district, county and city departments in Nebraska that continue to track the spread of COVID-19.

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health tracks cases in the four northeast Nebraska counties they serve: Madison, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt.

Melanie Thompson, the agency's Emergency Response Coordinator, says COVID-19 numbers in her district continue to climb higher, and at a faster pace.

"On October 27, we had 2,044 cases and as of this morning, we had 4,076 cases and that was at like 8:30 this morning. So you know, it's just getting faster and faster and what we're seeing, it's called velocity, you know. Boy, we are headed straight up here," said Thompson.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is asking people to do their part to help reduce infection and fatality rates, going into the holiday season.

One recommendation is getting take-out from restaurants, rather than dining in. They also ask people to stay home now so in the future, they can have the big gatherings they're used to.