Explosion at gas pipeline in Egypt’s Sinai causes fire

CAIRO (AP) — A senior Egyptian military official says an explosion at a natural gas pipeline in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula caused a fire but little other damage. There were no casualties. The official, in charge of the northern part of the peninsula, says all the pipeline valves were promptly sealed off to control the fire that erupted after Thursday’s blast. Authorities were still investigating the cause of the explosion. The Islamic State group posted a statement on its website claiming responsibility for the attack. It said IS militants detonated several explosive devices to damage a pipeline carrying natural gas from Egypt to Israel. The group offered no proof for its claim.