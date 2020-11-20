Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

5:58 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AA=

Consolation State Semifinal=

Aberdeen Central def. Harrisburg, 25-23, 25-23, 25-14

Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 17-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-11

Class A=

Consolation State Semifinal=

Madison def. Winner, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18

Rapid City Christian def. Hill City, 25-21, 26-28, 21-25, 25-20, 15-12

Class B=

Consolation State Semifinal=

Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-17, 25-19, 14-25, 22-25, 15-11

Faulkton def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

