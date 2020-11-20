Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AA=
Consolation State Semifinal=
Aberdeen Central def. Harrisburg, 25-23, 25-23, 25-14
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 17-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-11
Class A=
Consolation State Semifinal=
Madison def. Winner, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18
Rapid City Christian def. Hill City, 25-21, 26-28, 21-25, 25-20, 15-12
Class B=
Consolation State Semifinal=
Bridgewater-Emery def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-17, 25-19, 14-25, 22-25, 15-11
Faulkton def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/