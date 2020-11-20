Greenberg’s Jewelers moving out of mall after 40 years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After 40 years in Southern Hills Mall, Greenberg's Jewelers is moving out.

The longtime tenant said the decision has been in the works for about a year now.

Its new location will be at 5730 Sunnybrook Drive, and open on February 1, 2021.

Greenberg's told KTIV they wanted a storefront customers can drive right up to.

Plus, the new 3,200 square foot location is double the size of their current 1,500 square foot location.

They plan on to have a lounge area for customers to try on jewelry.

The store is currently having a moving sale, and doesn't plan on closing between the move.