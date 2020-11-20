Harvard petition demands scrutiny of ex-Trump officials

BOSTON (AP) — A petition circulating at Harvard University demands new accountability standards for former Trump administration officials who seek to work or speak on campus, an idea that has drawn outrage from prominent conservatives. The online petition calls for a new “system of accountability” to review top political appointees who served under President Donald Trump and could come to campus as professors, fellows or speakers after Trump leaves office. It says those who failed to uphold traditional democratic principals should be disqualified. Conservatives blasted the petition, calling it an attack on free speech and open discourse. Some on campus support the idea, including a labor union that represents Harvard graduate students.