HyVee teams up with local non-profits to feed families in need this Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A grocery store is teaming up with local non-profits to feed families this Thanksgiving.

Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest are preparing to donate the meal kits.

All four stores in Sioux City are involved. They are teaming up with the Community Action Agency of Siouxland and Voices for Food.

The two non-profits will determine who receives the meals.

In the Siouxland community alone, 12,000 meal kits will be donated.

The kits will have a turkey, stuffing mix, corn, green beans, rolls and a pumpkin pie.

"We do a lot of great things in the community, and this is just one of the few things we get to shout about and scream about how amazing we really are, and to help everyone in our community who helps us," said Amanda Consier, Store Manager.

Hy-Vee will donate more than 80,000 meals this holiday.