James Taylor on how he takes a song and makes it his own

NEW YORK (AP) — James Taylor isn’t done with releasing classic American Songbook songs. He released “American Standard” in February and on Friday offers three songs that didn’t make the album. The new songs are “Over The Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz,” “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face” from “My Fair Lady” and “Never Never Land” from “Peter Pan.” Taylor says he was intimately familiar with the songs picked for the album and new EP, having heard many of them from his parents’ record collection growing up in North Carolina. Taylor says he recorded the covers not only to honor them but also to educate younger listeners who might be looking for the next good thing of sonic past triumphs.