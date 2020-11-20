Justices put off case over access to Russia probe grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is putting off upcoming arguments about whether Congress should have access to secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives had asked the court to put off arguments scheduled for Dec. 2 and the court on Friday agreed, removing the case from its calendar. Douglas Letter, the top lawyer for the House had told the court in a written filing that the House Judiciary Committee that takes office in January “will have to determine whether it wishes to continue pursuing the application for the grand-jury materials that gave rise to this case.”