Large drug, weapons sweep in central Iowa sees 25 arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in central Iowa say 25 people were arrested and illegal drugs, guns and cash were seized in a large law enforcement sweep of more than 40 locations. The federal Justice Department says 45 search warrants were executed Wednesday in Des Moines, Windsor Heights, Clive, Waukee, West Des Moines and Adel. Officials say that in addition to the arrests, state and federal officers seized 37 firearms, 3 pounds of cocaine and 18 pounds of marijuana, among other drugs. Agents also seized $50,000 in cash. Officials say all 25 people arrested are facing federal drug or firearms charges.