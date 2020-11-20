Man convicted of killing father, son in 1984 granted parole

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles has granted the release of an 81-year-old man convicted of killing a father and son in 1984. The board voted 5-4 Thursday to grant compassionate parole to Jennis Hofer, one of the few prisoners in the state to be considered for that type of release. Board members say Hofer was granted parole this time because he does not pose a risk to the public, and the cost to keep him incarcerated with multiple medical conditions did not equal the interest in keeping him behind bars.