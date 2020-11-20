More Nebraska cities adopting mask orders as outbreak rages

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More Nebraska cities are making moves to require faces coverings in public as the coronavirus outbreak worsens in the state and across the country. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Omaha suburbs of Bellevue, Papillion, Ralston, Gretna and La Vista are either weighing or have scheduled emergency meetings to consider requiring masks in public. Earlier in the week, the cities of Beatrice and Kearney passed mask mandates. Grand Island will consider doing so next week. The uptick in such mandates comes as Nebraska set a record for hospitalizations across the state, with 983 people hospitalized on Thursday.