Muslim teen shoots and kills minority Ahmadi man in Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a 16-year-old Muslim youth opened fire and killed a member of the minority Ahmadi community in eastern Punjab province and wounded three others. The shooting came as a group of Ahmadis were gathered for worship at a home in the district of Sanghla Hill. Local police said the attacker was arrested. According to police, the teen said he opened fire at the Ahmadis because they were insulting Islam. The Ahmadi faith was established on the Indian subcontinent in the 19th century. Pakistan’s parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974 and they have since been repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists in this Muslim majority nation.