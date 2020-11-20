Nebraska woman accused of denying food to children convicted

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (AP) — A northeastern Nebraska woman accused of locking two of her children in a bedroom and feeding them only once a day has been found guilty of felony child abuse. The Sioux City Journal reports that a Dixon County jury found 44-year-old Angel Henderson, of Wakefield, guilty of two counts. She faces up to 50 years in prison on each count when she’s sentenced Feb. 19. Henderson and her husband, Patrick, were arrested in 2019 after police found one of the children — then 14 — dressed in pajamas in which the legs had been sewn together and the arms sewn to the sides to restrict movement. Patrick Henderson was sentenced in November 2019 to four years in prison.