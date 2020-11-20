Northeast Nebraska woman found guilty of child abuse

DIXON COUNTY, NE (KTIV) -- A Northeast Nebraska woman accused of locking two of her children in a bedroom and feeding them only once a day has been found guilty of felony child abuse.

Court records indicate a Dixon County jury found 44-year-old Angel Henderson, of Wakefield, guilty of the two felony counts.

She faces up to 50 years in prison on each count, when she's sentenced on February 19th.

Henderson and her husband, Patrick, were arrested in 2019, after police found one of the children, then 14, dressed in pajamas, in which the legs had been sewn together and the arms sewn to the sides to restrict movement.

Patrick Henderson was sentenced in November 2019 to four years in prison for two counts of child abuse, one a felony, the other a misdemeanor.