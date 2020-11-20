Nov. 20: Iowa reports 1,447 hospitalizations, 27 more deaths

(KTIV) - There were 4,277 new confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, this according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, health officials reported 199,654 total positive cases across the state. That number rose to 203,931 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's website says out of those who tested positive, 114,309 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,533 in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,447 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Out of the hospitalizations, 275 are in the ICU and 144 are on ventilators.

The state reports a total of 2,133 deaths since the pandemic began, an increase of 27 since Thursday.

In Iowa, 10,323 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,146,709 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 127 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 9,635.

To date, 7,063 of the county's cases have recovered.

They also reported an additional death bringing the total to 110. That person is identified as an older adult female (61-80 years old).

A total of 91 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. This is up by six from Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 51 are Woodbury County residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 2,851 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 2,232 have recovered.

The county is reporting 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 983 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 516 have recovered.

Clay County is reporting four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 1,208 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 718 have recovered.

Dickinson County is reporting nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth

Plymouth County is reporting 2,522 total positive cases. Of those, 1,614 have recovered

The county reports 36 total deaths so far

Sioux County

State health officials say in Sioux County 3,417 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 2,378 have recovered.

The county is reporting 22 virus-related deaths so far.