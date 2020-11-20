Nov. 20: Nebraska reports 71 additional deaths, 987 hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 2,381 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, which brings the total number of cases for the state to 111,661.

Seventy-one more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 897.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 987 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,915 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 56,605 on Friday.

So far, 699,186 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health experts say 587,179 tests have come back negative.

Burt County

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department reported 378 total positive cases. Of those 104 have recovered

Burt County has reported one death.

Cuming County

The ELVPHD has reported 548 total positive cases in Cuming County. Of those 242 have recovered

Cuming County has reported two deaths.

Dakota County

Local health experts have reported 50 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, it brings the county's total to 3,053 positive cases.

There have been 49 virus-related deaths in Dakota County.

Madison County

In Madison County, ELVPHD reports 2,919 total positive cases. Of those 1,203 have recovered

Madison County has reported 15 deaths.

Stanton County

In Stanton County, ELVPHD reports 258 total positive cases. Of those 82 have recovered

Stanton County has reported no deaths.