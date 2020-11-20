Nov. 20: South Dakota reports 574 hospitalizations, 36 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 1,328 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total to 71,070.

According to the state's health department, 1205 of the new cases are confirmed and 123 are probable.

State health officials say there are 18,407 active cases in the state, an increase of 523 since Thursday.

According to the state's health department, the state's death total now stands at 741, an increase of 36 from yesterday

Officials reported 769 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 51,922.

Currently, 574 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease of four since Thursday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,993 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 15 new cases, bringing its total to 1,288. Of those cases, 1,106 have recovered.

Bon Homme is reporting three new deaths, bringing its total to 13.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 31 new cases, bringing its total to 1,198. State health officials say 926 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional deaths, keeping its total to nine.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 4,775 to 4,834. Officials say 3,518 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported no additional deaths, keeping its total to 43.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen 18 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,127. So far, 846 people have recovered from the virus.

Union County is reporting one additional death, bringing the county's total to 20.

Yankton County

Yankton County currently has had 1,450 positive cases so far. Officials say 1,020 cases have recovered.

No new deaths are being reported, keeping the county's total at eight.