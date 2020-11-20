OABCIG wins Class 1A football title while Central Lyon/GLR falls in 2A final

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTIV) -- OABCIG won their second straight state title on Friday, beating Van Meter, 33-26, in the Class 1A championship game. The Falcons won the 2A title last season.

OABCIG entered the game riding a 24 game winning streak. With the Falcons trailing 13-7 in the third quarter, Cooper DeJean rolls out and finds Easton Harms for an 11 yard score. OABCIG trails by one, 13-12.

After a Van Meter TD, the Falcons go to the same play. DeJean to Harms for an 8 yard touchdown, but the Bulldogs still cling to a 20 to 18 lead. Van Meter scores again to go up 8. But OABCIG answers. With a minute and a half to play. DeJean takes it himself for four yard TD. Two point conversion ties the game at 26.

After the Bulldogs fumble the ensuing kickoff, DeJean calls his own number again and the Iowa recruit won't be stopped, reversing field and taking it all the way to the other side, 19 yards for the score. OABCIG takes the lead for the first time in the game and that would be the game winner.

"It means a lot," said senior Cooper DeJean. "To go out like this for this community, they supported us. I know they're back home. They're supporting us, everybody is watching the game and stuff like that and for these seniors, it's a great way to go out."

"Last year's team was last year's team," said Head Coach Larry Allen. "They won a ring and that awesome but none of those guys are playing. You guys have to forge your own history and bless their hearts, they did."

Siouxland was not as fortunate in the Class 2A championship game between unbeaten Central-Lyon George Little Rock and Waukon.

Crazy play early in the first quarter. CL-GLR trying to set up a screen pass. They think it's an incomplete forward pass, but there's no whistle and Brennen Sweeney picks it up for Waukon and takes it all the way back for a touchdown. 8-0 Waukon.

The Lions respond on their ensuing drive. Zach Lutmer keeps it himself and breaks loose for a 34 yard score to make it 8-7.

After a Waukon TD, CL-GLR looking for an answer late in the first half. Lutmer gets to the outside and scores from six yards out. The Lions trail 16-14 at the half.

Waukon goes into the bag of tricks in the 3rd quarter. In the wildcat formation, quarterback Creed Welch gets it on the jet sweep and then goes deep to Braxton Stewert for a 56 yard TD pass. Waukon tops Central Lyon George Little Rock, 28-14.

"Our seniors, I can't even put into words how much they led us through the season," said sophomore Zach Lutmer. "Walking off the field, I felt like we gave it our all and just tried to keep going."

"Right now, everybody is hurting including myself," said head coach Curtis Eben. "Hats off to our seniors. Our seniors were 0-9 as freshman and they came back and made the dome floor, made a heck of a push, bought into our program, bought into everything that we were trying to do. Really hats off to those guys. I'm proud of them."

CL-GLR finishes the season 11-1.