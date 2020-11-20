Omaha traffic stop ends with officer fatally shooting suspect

OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -- Police in Omaha say a black man was fatally shot yesterday by police during a traffic stop in a southeastern neighborhood.

Omaha Police Deputy Chief Ken Kanger says the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. when police stopped a car carrying the man and three women.

An officer fired more than one shot after police say they saw a weapon on him.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police have not released names of the suspect or the officers involved.