Omaha traffic stop ends with officer fatally shooting suspect
OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -- Police in Omaha say a black man was fatally shot yesterday by police during a traffic stop in a southeastern neighborhood.
Omaha Police Deputy Chief Ken Kanger says the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. when police stopped a car carrying the man and three women.
An officer fired more than one shot after police say they saw a weapon on him.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police have not released names of the suspect or the officers involved.