Pierce caps perfect season by capturing first state football title in 12 years

PIERCE, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Pierce finished a perfect 12-0 season with a 28-19 win over Adams Central in the Class C1 championship game on Friday night.

Pierce scored on their first possession on a 48-yard run from senior running back Tyler Race. After an 80-yard TD pass from the Patriots on their first offensive play, the Bluejays added a touchdown and led 14-7 at halftime.

Pierce increased their lead in the third quarter on two touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Abram Scholting. The first one went to Garret Meier from 33 yards away. The second went to Ben Brahmer for a 39-yard score as Pierce went ahead 28-10.

It marked the first time in 25 years that the Nebraska state football finals were not held in Lincoln.

"It feels amazing," said Pierce sophomore quarterback Abram Scholting. "We wanted to show that we could still play, even though we lost a ton of seniors. They were really great football players but we wanted to come out here and just prove everyone wrong and finish it off right."

"We'll play anywhere, anytime," said senior running back Tyler Race. "It's just great to win in front of a huge crowd and nothing's better than winning in front of your home fans and family."

It's the first state title for Pierce since 2008 and their fourth overall. The Bluejays have been the runners-up six times, including last season.