Mayor: Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin mayor says multiple people were shot at mall Friday but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride says in a statement that a suspect remains at large after the shooting at Mayfair Mall. Witnesses told WISN-TV that they heard what they believed were eight to 12 shots. WISN-TV reported they had seen five people taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious.