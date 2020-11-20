Rain chances for many and snow chances for some

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures cooled today, dropping down by about 10 degrees.

We did manage to get some sunshine though and calm winds. Come tonight the skies will be partly cloudy and the low will be in the upper 20s.

More clouds move overhead for Saturday, giving us a partly sunny sky.

The high will be in the upper 40s, similar to what we felt Friday.

Then tomorrow night, rain enters western Siouxland, Nebraska, in the late afternoon hours.

The rain moves east into the night. South Dakota and western Iowa could start seeing that rain around 9/10 PM.

As the system continues east, areas out there may see that rain mixed with snow into their early morning.

The rain and snow amounts look to be less than a tenth of an inch.

The system looks to be out for Sunday morning, leaving us a mostly sunny sky and a high in the upper 40s.

So that cooler, more average temperature for this time of year will be sticking around into the weekend.

And rain and snow chances return for next workweek. Tune in to News 4 tonight to hear when.