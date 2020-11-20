River Valley High School hosts ‘Chair of Honor’ dedication

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation recently introduced a countywide Chair of Honor program.

This particular Chair of Honor will be seen in more than just one place.

"Of course we're outside of Cherokee County as the Cherokee County Economic Development person, but River Valley, like many school districts across the state crosses into another county," said Executive Director Bill Anderson.

Friday, many in Correctionville, Iowa saw just why this program is so important to the community.

"Our goal was to put one of these chairs into each of the school districts and with this chair it's portable. It can go back up to Washta to the middle school and it can be at events across the district," said Anderson.

Beyond the representation it holds to those who collaborated on the project, leaders in the community say they hope the Chair of Honor is used to teach younger students to honor not only missing servicemen, but all veterans and those currently serving.

"It's that ever-mindful reminder of what our veterans and what our servicemen and women are doing for us every day, what they've done for us in the past to keep our liberties for us," said Superintendent Ken Slater.

"We want to honor them every day of the year and I think this symbolizes at those basketball games, those baseball games, who can't be there and why," said Anderson.

In addition to River Valley's Chair of Honor, another portable chair is kept at the Cherokee Area Economic Development office and can be reserved for temporary display at various community events.