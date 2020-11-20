Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland’s Red Shoe Shindig kicks off virtually this evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland's annual Red Shoe Shindig is just hours away.

This year, attendees will participate virtually.

Organizers say many will be getting together in small groups to host watch parties to ensure safety while also feeling the sense of community when watching from home.

The event will feature a live auction, a silent auction, and a live virtual tour of the Ronald McDonald House.

The event starts at 7 p.m.

"Families with sick children in the hospital are going to get the resources they need, they're going to have a place to stay, they're going to have the food that they need at a very difficult time. And those times got even more difficult with COVID. So we want to make sure we have everything we can to provide for them as we go into 2021 and the uncertainty of when this will end," said Executive Director Christy Batien.

To join the event, all you have to do is click here and follow the listed instructions.