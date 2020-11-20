Siouxlander survives prostate cancer, shares his story to raise awareness

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - November is the month where people across the country raise awareness about men's health -- particularly testicular, prostate, and colon cancer.

A prostate cancer survivor from Siouxland, shared his story on how the diagnosis changed his life.

"It was a little scary, but right away I thought I'm not going to take this laying down, I'm going to fight this," said Roger Dempster, Prostate Cancer Survivor.

Roger Dempster is from Le Mars, Iowa. On January 5th, 2020 at just 65 years old he was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer after a PSA screening.

"Dr. Block called and he said your test results are back, unfortunately 5 of your 12 samples have cancer," said Dempster.

Dempster says it was the last thing he expected. After all this was just a regular check up -- and he had absolutely no symptoms.

So now, he hopes his story will influence other men to get tested.

"Guys-- man up and get checked. It's going to be better for you if you do. I should've been doing it more often, but I sure am glad I did when I did," said Dempster.

Since Dempster's cancer had not spread anywhere else, time was on his side.

After researching different kinds of treatments, he decided he would, in his words, get the "bad stuff out" and had surgery in late February.

"He said it was closer to leaving your prostate than we thought, so we are glad it's out of there, well I am too," said Dempster.

He says his appreciation for life has grown tremendously after this experience.

"I got chickens again, I got a garden again, and I'm doing good. I tell everybody I'm not all the way potty trained yet, but I'm working on it," said Dempster.

Dempster says what's helped him the most during his recovery is the support from his wife, children, and grandchildren.