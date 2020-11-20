Thousands of meals given away in Gospel Mission food donation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cars began lining up around the Gospel Mission in Sioux City at six o'clock this morning for a free food giveaway.

The Gospel Mission received a semi-trailer full of food boxes to giveaway from the Farmers to Families Program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



Each box contained about 33 pounds of fresh food products including vegetables, meat, milk, yogurt, and more from local Midwest Producers.



The Gospel Mission Executive Director Paul Mahaffie says that the Gospel Mission has seen a significant increase in the number of people needing food assistance.

"We've seen an increase not only in the people that need it, but also the volume of donations, and truly the need right now has increased and I don't see any end in site right now, "said Paul Mahaffie, Executive Director for the Gospel Mission

Food boxes were also distributed yesterday to local agencies also helping combat hunger such as the Salvation Army, Sunnybrook Hope Center, and more.



They tally about 1,100 boxes of much-needed food was given away in the last two days.