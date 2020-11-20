US Rep. Mike Garcia claims win in swing district north of LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia claimed victory Friday in his back-and-forth contest with Democrat Christy Smith in the 25th District north of Los Angeles. Garcia says in a statement that “victory is clear” given the votes left uncounted. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the contest in the swing district that includes parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Smith’s campaign said Garcia’s claim was premature and “dangerous to our democratic process.” Republicans earlier snatched two House seats from Democrats in California this year and are threatening in a third, the Central Valley’s 21st District.