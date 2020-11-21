2 arrested amid protest over deadly Nebraska police shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two people during a protest over the deadly police shooting of a Black man during a Nebraska traffic stop. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the protesters called Friday on police to release video footage of the shooting death of Kenneth Jones. Police said in a news release that the 35-year-old reached for a gun that he had in his waistband before he was shot Thursday night. Police arrested one woman on suspicion of destruction of property and disorderly conduct and a man on suspicion of third degree assault on an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.